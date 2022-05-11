COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa—Mark D. Maggio, 66, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital, Council Bluffs, Iowa, surrounded by loved ones.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 23, at Calvary Cemetery in Rockford.
Mark was born in Savanna Nov. 29, 1955. He later moved to Rockford, where he grew up and graduated high school. Mark then moved to Omaha, Neb., and then to Largo, Fla.
He spent many years in Florida and worked in the HVAC industry. When his daughters were older he then again relocated to Omaha, Neb., to be near his daughters and grandchildren.
He is survived by his mother, Jan Maggio; daughters, Miranda Maggio and Stefani Maggio; granddaughters, Lilia, Emma, Madeline, Amelia and Fiona; grandson, Josiah; brother, Salvator Maggio; and sister, Kathy.
Mark is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Maggio; and brother, Mike Maggio.