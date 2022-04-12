SAVANNA—Albert "Al" Frederick, 62, of Savanna, died Saturday, April 2, 2022, at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport.
A celebration of Al's life will be held at a later date.
Al was born Feb. 4, 1960, son of William and Anna Frederick. He was born in Richmond Ky., and later moved to Chicago. In Chicago Al met the love of his life, Cathy Vilcek. Al and Cathy moved to Savanna and married in 1990.
Al was a mechanic for most of his life, and had a life-long love of cars. When he and Cathy moved to Savanna, Al began working at Milo and Beaver's Service Center, where he worked for 12 years. Al could fix anything and everything, and would share his talents with anyone in need. He loved to help people, and never asked for anything in return. If Al saw something was broken, he would fix it.
When Al wasn't working or fixing things for friends and family, he loved spending time in the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman, camper, and loved to ride four-wheelers through fields and forests. Al especially enjoyed going out to dinner with his wife, Cathy.
Al will be dearly missed by his wife, Cathy Frederick of Savanna; brothers and sisters, William, Anna, Sharon and Francis; and many loving family and friends.
Al was preceded in death by his parents, William and Anna, and a sister, Kathrine.