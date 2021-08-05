MARY E. SHAW

SAVANNA—Mary Ellan Shaw, 79, of Savanna, passed away Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at MercyOne Medical Center in Clinton, Iowa.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Law-Jones Funeral Home in Savanna. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at the funeral home, as well as one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mary's family for a memorial bench at Old Mill Park in Savanna.
Mary was born May 20, 1942, daughter of Earl and Dorothy (Griswold). She was born and raised in Savanna. Mary attended Savanna High School and graduated with the Class of 1960.
While in high school, Mary met the love of her life, Bert Shaw. Not long after graduation, Bert and Mary took the plunge into marriage. It was a snowy Dec. 30, 1961. The ground was covered with two feet of snow. After the reception, Bert and Mary struck out for their honeymoon. Due to the heavy snow, and heavier fog, they didn't get far. They spent their first night as a couple in Clinton, Iowa. It was still a perfect trip because they had each other.
Mary was a phenomenal cook and baker. Everything she made was special, and there was always more than enough food for everyone. Friends of her children and men who worked on their family farm often came right around dinner time in anticipation of one of Mary's famous meals. They were always welcomed at Mary's table as long as they washed their hands and took off their hat. With the help of her husband Bert, Mary made her famous ice cream, jelly and fruitcakes for family and friends. On a particularly busy year, Bert and Mary made over 400 jars of raspberry jelly.
Mary worked at Savanna State Bank for 28 years. Folks like and trusted Mary with their banking, often lining up for her even when other tellers were free. She helped many of the older customers by balancing their checkbook, answering questions or giving them extra attention and care.
Mary was an active member in her community. Throughout her life she was a member of the PEO, Eastern Star, was the Rainbow Mother of the Rainbow Girls, played cards with her church's card club, and moderated at the Community United Church of Christ for many years.
Family was the center of Mary's life. She was a kind and caring mother and grandmother. Living on a farm comes with its share of hard work in the sun and the dirt, but Mary made sure her children always went to town with clean clothes and washed faces. When her children grew up, left home and got married, Mary brought their new spouse into the family like they were her own. Her generous nature and kind heart live on through those she has left behind.
Mary will be dearly missed by her loving husband, Bert; three children, Kathy (James) Meador of Mount Carroll, Mark (Becky) Shaw Savanna and Deborah (Edward) McColley of Mount Carroll; 13 grandchildren, Rachel (Shawn) Danzinger, Ashley (Adam) Childers, Nathanial (Kelsey) Shaw, Natalie Shaw, Matthew Shaw, Anthony Shaw, Kimberly (Tom French) Meador, Kalah (Travis) Alvey, Betsy (Bob) Workman, Leighton (Krista) Meador, Brittany McColley, Justin (Becky) Storjohann, and Leslie Barker; 21 great-grandchildren, Rilee Shaw, Caysen Shaw, Arlo Shaw, Clara Danzinger, Chloe Danzinger, Hudson Danzinger, Hayley Miller, Ashton Miller, Kenny Alvery, Cole Meador, Lailah Barragon, Grady Workman, Brody Workman, Hayden Workman, Clayton Storjohann, Bradley Storjohann, Kaiden Storjohann, Katie Smith, Cooper Smith, Aiden Childers, and Warren Barker; a sister, Barbara (Bob) Gillogly of Kentucky; a brother, Bob (Alice) Griswold of Pennsylvania; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Dorothy; two siblings, Kay Clark and Chuck Griswold; parents-in-law, Truman and Verda Shaw; and two brothers-in-law, Donald Shaw and Jim Clark.