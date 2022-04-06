MARILYN A. SIBLEY

MOUNT CARROLL—Marilyn Alice Sibley, 85, formerly of Mount Carroll, died peacefully Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Henry, Ill., where she had resided for 10 months, struggling with the effects of dementia.
A funeral service was held Sunday, April 3, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mount Carroll, followed by burial in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.
Marilyn was born June 21, 1936, in Chicago, to Frederick and Alvina (Hoppe) Kopping. She graduated from Elgin High School and was employed by Bell Telephone Company as a telephone operator.
The only child, city girl met a country boy with eight siblings and fell in love. Marilyn married Truman D. Sibley on Sept. 28, 1958 in Elgin. They began their family in Cary, Ill., lived in Rockville, Ind., and finally in Mount Carroll.
Marilyn was a homemaker and helpmate to her husband. She was a volunteer and cook for many years at the Caroline Mark Home in Mount Carroll. An Avon sales representative, she achieved President's Club for high sales several years in a row.
Marilyn enjoyed music; she played the accordion and organ. She loved the garden — weeding and harvesting and green beans. Marilyn loved a bargain and saw potential in every thing. She had a strong will, a soft heart and a helping hand.
Baptized in the Lutheran Church, Marilyn was very involved in church activities as a youth. She raised her children in the faith and kept it close all of her life. Her guidance was, "Do the right thing."
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, an infant sister, and her husband, who passed April 10, 2000.
She is survived by a daughter, Karen (David) Bejster of Spring Valley, Il.; two sons, Dean (Shawn) Sibley of Humansville, Mo., and Roger Sibley (Deana Boyer) of Mount Carroll; seven grandchildren, Joel (Rachel) Bejster of Mendota, Katelyn (Brian) Johnson of Rio, Il., Mark Bejster of Peru, Il., Ashley (Travis) Scrutchfield of Missouri, Lacy (Ray) Turner of Missouri, and Allison Sibley and Katessa Sibley Mount Carroll; seven great-grandchildren, Bentley and Brooklyn Bejster, Audrey Johnson, Hudson and Landry Scrutchfield, Michyla Turner and Brycen Zickau; as well as beloved sisters- and brothers-in-law and cousins.
In remembrance of Marilyn, do a kindness, and have some ice cream!