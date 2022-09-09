GLENDA L. SHAW

MAQUOKETA, Iowa—Our dear Mother, Glenda Louise (McNabb) Shaw, of Maquoketa, Iowa, formerly of Savanna, sadly passed away Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at the age of 80.
A celebration of life will be held from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Manny's in Savanna. A memorial service will be held in Lenoir City, Tenn., at a later date.
Glenda was born March 1, 1942, in Ooltewah, Tenn., to Glenn and Louise (Phelps) McNabb. She attended Lenoir City Schools and graduated with the "Golden Class" of 1960.
After high school, she attended Carson Newman University and later transferred to the University of Tennessee. She obtained her bachelor's in education in May of 1964. That summer, she packed her bags and moved to Milledgeville, Illinois, where she began her 30-year teaching career.
Glenda met Donnie Shaw and they married in June 1966. Before divorcing, they had two children, Victoria and Marcus.
Glenda started teaching for the Savanna School District in 1984, later retiring from West Carroll. During her decades of teaching, "Mrs. Shaw" taught thousands of students the joys of English, writing and literature.
After retirement, she loved spending her day with her family, especially her grandson Dalton. She also loved to read, do puzzles, watch TV, and tend to her flowers.
Glenda is survived by her children, Victoria, and Marcus; grandson, Dalton; brother, Joseph McNabb; nieces, Kathy (Jim) Meador and Debbie (Ed) McColley; nephew, Mark (Becky) Shaw; along with numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Glenn Way; special Aunt and Uncle, Allyne and Bill Knowlen; aunts, Cereta Phelps, Marjorie Phelps, Mildred Grubb,and Laura Sean Gamertsfelder; uncles, Kenneth Phelps and Wayne Phelps.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff of Clover Ridge Place and Hospice in Maquoketa, Iowa, for the care given to Glenda the last two years.
