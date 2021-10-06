SAVANNA—Reva Doty, 91, of Savanna, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Big Meadows Nursing Home in Savanna. Reva's graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, in the Savanna Township Cemetery. A celebration of her life will follow from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Manny's Pizza in Savanna.
Reva was born May 30, 1930, daughter of Rex and Vera (Roderick) Rahn. She grew up outside of Lanark on the family farm were the Rahns raised milk cows and grew vegetables for Green Giant. Reva attended Lanark schools and graduated from Lanark High School in 1948.
Soon after high school Reva met John Miller. The couple quickly became close, and would get married in September of 1950. Reva and John moved to Savanna to start their family and operate the Oak Park Grocery Store. They had three children, and celebrated 10 years of marriage until John's passing in 1960.
Reva continued to run the Oak Park Grocery store with the help of John's sister, Jane Smith. In 1962 Reva married Wayne "Half Pint" Doty. The couple had one child (a combined family of five children total) and celebrated 39 years of marriage until Wayne's passing in 2001.
Reva had a lifelong faith, which she expressed through her many acts of service toward her community. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Savanna for many years. While a member she joined the Presbyterian Woman and helped with their various projects. Later in life Reva joined the Hickory Grove Methodist Church in Wacker. She was an active member of UMW (United Methodist Woman) and received a special mission recognition.
Outside of church Reva volunteered her time in many ways. She was a member of the Junior Woman's Club of Savanna, Future Homemakers of America, Junior Chamber of Commerce, and Farm Bureau Women. She volunteered at the food pantry, thrift store, the Savanna museum and Pitter Patter Pantry.
Central to Reva's life was her family. She was a strong and caring mother who supported her kids in everything and made them want for naught. Through her example she taught her children the virtues of hard work and dedication.
Reva was always a mother first throughout her life. Reva will be dearly missed by her five children, Ann Zink of Mount Carroll, Wendy (Gary) Harkness of Douglas, Wyo., David (Carol) Miller of Preston, Iowa, and Ned Doty of Savanna; a stepdaughter, Valerie Doty of Plano, Texas; five grandchildren, John (Carisa) Zink of Reno, Nev., Alicia Malcomson of Douglas, Wyo., Jamie Townsend of Douglas, Wyo., Morgan (Matt Richardson) Miller of Des Moines, Iowa, and Mallory (Zach) Cameron of Tulia, Texas; and nine great-grandchildren, Kohlton Harkness, Kenyion Townsend, Kamdynn Townsend, Knox Egner, Jaden Malcomson, Tru Malcomson, John Zink Jr, Thomas Cameron, and Tanner Cameron.
Reva was preceded in death by her husbands, John Miller and Wayne Doty; her brother, Roderick Rahn; and her parents, Rex and Vera.