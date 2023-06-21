CRYSTAL V. EHREDT

SAVANNA—Crystal Viola Ehredt, 93, passed away Monday, June 12, 2023, in her home in Savanna surrounded by family.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at Law Jones Funeral Home in Savanna. Visitation will take place from 4-6 p.m. Friday, June 23, at the funeral home, as well as one hour prior to Saturday's service. Burial will follow at Savanna Township Cemetery.
Crystal was born July 15, 1929, in Lake Benten, Minn., the daughter of Wilbur and Loretta (Hastings) Dyson. She was raised near Ideal, Ill., and graduated from Hanover High School.
She then went to work at the Savanna Army Depot, where she met her future husband. Crystal married Charles Ehredt on March 19, 1950, at the Savanna Methodist Church. They would go on to have six children and celebrate 53 years of marriage before his passing.
Newly married, Crystal took on the important role of homemaker and mother. As the children got a bit older, she went back to work, this time for Eaton Corp. in Savanna. She was proud of her 17 years there, where she held of number of different jobs. In retirement, Crystal kept busy working part-time for Casey's. That job allowed her to greet her fellow community members with a smile every day, and she loved it.
In her free time Crystal was a talented seamstress and enjoyed making crafts. She absolutely loved spending time with her family and would often bake them yummy treats as a way to show her love. In her older years, rides to go get ice cream were a special treat. Crystal was also fortunate to have many long-time friends, including Shirly Hastings, Doris Longmire and Betty Bailey.
Crystal is survived by two sons, David (Gayle) Ehredt of Thomson and Ron (Kathy) Ehredt of Savanna; daughter, Cindy (John) Henderson of Savanna; grandchildren, Tammy Adams, Handy (Andra) Ehredt, Teresa (Steve) Rettkowski, Juanita (John) Robinson, Crystal Stone, Maggie (Tommy) Spittler, Randy (Brenda) Galloway, Joe (Heidi) Henderson, Aaron Rubio, Chris (Bridget) Rubio, Megan (Anthony) Garibay; many great-grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchildren; sister, Viola Reynolds of Minnesota; and dear friends, Sandy and Bobby Lahre.
Crystal was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; sons, Gary Ehredt, Joe Ehredt and Benny Ehredt; brothers, Alfred Dyson, Benny Dyson, Richard Reynolds, Carl Reynolds and Bob Reynolds; and sister, Eleanor Torke.
The Ehredt family wants to extend a special thanks to MercyOne Hospice for their care, and to Katie Hoist and Zachary Monshower for their helpfulness whenever called upon.