SAVANNA—Edna "Marie" Jackson, 88, of Savanna, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Allure of Mount Carroll Nursing Home.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the First Presbyterian Church, Savanna, with the Rev. Gary Panetta officiating. Burial will be at Spring Lake Cemetery, Savanna. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. prior to the service at the church. A memorial fund has been established in Marie's memory.
Marie was born Dec. 31, 1931, in Bethany, Ill., the daughter of Jesse and Mabel (Rhodes) Dick. On Nov. 14, 1951, Marie married Samuel "Sam" Jackson at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Bethany. They enjoyed raising five children and celebrated 58 years of marriage until Sam's passing in 2010.
Family was always most important to Marie. Marie supported her husband in his career, making their home wherever he was sent, living in many states as well as overseas. Marie, Sam, and their family moved to Savanna in 1968.
She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Savanna where she was a member of the choir and helped coordinate luncheons for several years. She was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star. Marie was an exceptional cook and could be found most of the time in her kitchen feeding her brood as well as any of their friends who happened by for dinner. Marie worked as a cook for all four Savanna public schools, eventually retiring in the 1980s. She loved taking care of animals, especially feeding her cats and birds.
Marie will be dearly missed by a daughter, Marjorie (David Komiskey) Jackson of Savanna; four sons, Samuel (Jen) Jackson Jr. of Savanna, Howard (Paula) Jackson of Rowlett, Texas, Alex (Kathy) Jackson of Rockton, and Tony (Barb) Jackson of Savanna; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Sam; a grandson, Jeremy; a daughter-in-law, Debra (Belander) Jackson; four sisters; four brothers; and both parents.