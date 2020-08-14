STEVEN E. MARKEN

THOMSON—Steven Edward Marken, 65, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Clinton, Iowa.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, in Savanna Township Cemetery.
Steven was born July 20, 1954, son of Gene and Jean (Howard) Marken.
Steve attended Thomson High School and graduated with the Class of 1973. He worked at Eaton Corp. from 1973-1992.
In his younger days, Steve enjoyed watching races at the Cordova Drag Strip and later enjoyed watching races on television. He was an avid collector of model cars and took pride in each one.
Steven will be dearly missed by his mother, Jean Marken of Thomson; one sister, Julianne Marken of Mapleton, Iowa; two nephews, John (Amber) Schwarte of Nebraska and James Schwarte of Iowa; one grandnephew, Isaiah of Nebraska; and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.
Steven was preceded in death by his sister, Linda, and father, Gene.