BETTY J. DEGRAFF

MOBERLY, Mo.—Betty Jane DeGraff, 92, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Meadow Ridge Assisted Living in Moberly, Missouri with her daughter by her side.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lanark with Pastor Suellen Myers, officiating. A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home in Freeport. Burial will be in White Oak Cemetery at Forreston. A memorial has been established for Shriners Hospital for Children.
She was born May 29, 1930, in Freeport, the daughter and only child of Earl R. and Ruth (Hornbogen) Young. On June 16, 1957, she married Lewis R. "Brum" DeGraff at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Forreston.
Betty was a 1948 graduate of Freeport High School and in 1952 earned her Bachelor of Music Education degree from Northwestern University, after becoming the first female to sign up to become a school band director and defying the Dean of the Music School who said she ought to be in choir instead of band.
While at Northwestern University, Betty was a member of the NU Concert Band and was initiated into Kappa Delta social sorority and Phi Beta Fraternity, a national professional association for the creative and performing arts founded at NU. For several years Betty also was a member of the Freeport Concert Band, playing clarinet.
She began her teaching career as musical director at Leaf River and was there for five years. In 1965 she began teaching third grade at Savanna, retiring in 1990 after 25 years.
Betty was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Lanark, where she served as choir director and on the church council. She enjoyed 24 years as office manager of the Carroll County Fair in Milledgeville and 10 years as a member of the Lanark/Eastland School Boards, including during the consolidation of the Lanark and Shannon school districts.
In addition, Betty served on Gov. Richard B. Ogilvie’s Advisory Council, Foods & Nutrition in 1972; was a member of the Carroll County chapter of American Association of University Women (president); Savanna Education Association (president); and Carroll County Retired Teachers Association (secretary).
Betty is survived by her daughter, Deborah (Steve) Edwards of Salisbury, Mo.; five grandchildren: Aaron Edwards, Cole Edwards, Megan Edwards, Samantha DeGraff-Miller (Micah) and Justin DeGraff; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dave and Carol DeGraff, Hot Springs Village, Ark.; two sisters-in-law, Lucia Griffith, Indianola, Iowa, and Denise Lane, Peoria; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lew; their son, Darrell; and three brothers-in-law.