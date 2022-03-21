MOUNT CARROLL—Robert E. Grimm, 80, of Mount Carroll, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Allure of Mount Carroll.
A funeral service was held Saturday, March 19, at the Law-Jones Funeral Home in Mount Carroll. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Mount Carroll.
Bob was born Aug. 30, 1941, son of Sam and Ruth (Gifford) Grimm. He grew up in Mount Carroll and attended Mount Carroll High School, graduating with the class of 1959.
Soon after graduation, Bob began dating Anita Richter. After a few short weeks of Bob wooing Anita, the couple got married on April 25, 1962. Although they didn't marry until 1962, Bob and Anita had quite a history. It was in 1945 that they both won the best-looking baby competition in the same year. Together, Bob and Anita celebrated 60 years of marriage and raised three children.
Bob was a hard worker his entire life. After graduating high school, he followed in his father's footsteps and began hauling milk from local farms to the processors. He worked early and long hours, seven days a week. Bob hauled bulk milk for over 15 years. He then took up a career working for Johnston Feed Service, and later in life worked as an American Family Agent.
When Bob wasn't working he loved to bowl. He had been an avid bowler for most of his life, and a member of the Mount Carroll Bowling league for decades. Later in life Bob took up woodworking. He would spend hours in his shop crafting picture frames, tables, furniture, and special hope chests for his family.
He was a member of the Lions Club, was a Mount Carroll fireman for 10 years, and was on the Mount Carroll Township Board for 30 years. Bob was also an active member of his church community. He thoroughly enjoyed the Mount Carroll Methodist Church, where over the years Bob was a part of most of the church’s boards and organizations.
At the center of Bob's life was his family. He was a great father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He took great pride in his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bob's kind heart lives on in those he loved most.
Bob will be dearly missed by his wife, Anita Grimm of Mount Carroll; three children, Gerry Grimm of Dixon, Nick (Michelle) Grimm of Elgin, and Gina (Bob) Hale of Mount Carroll; a special daughter, Terrie (Russell) Miller of Mount Carroll; seven grandchildren, Blake (Emily) Grimm of Dixon, Brent Grimm of Mount Prospect, Kyle Grimm of Milwaukee, Wis., Krista (Mitch) Allen of Galena, Kayla Hale of Mount Carroll, Kurtis (Breana) Miller of Batavia, and Michael Miller of Chicago; five great-grandchildren, Kayden Glowacki, Remmi, Reece, Mia and Cecelia; and two nieces, Lori (Mitch) Murphy and Vicki (Bill) Sullivan.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Ruth; sister, Audrey; daughter-in-law, Jan; and one niece, Ronda Spoon.