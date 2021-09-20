KEVIN B. SIMPSON

MILLEDGEVILLE—Kevin Blair Simpson, 63, of Milledgeville, passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by the love of his children and grandchildren in the early morning hours of Wednesday Sept. 8, 2021.
Kevin was born Feb. 11, 1958, the youngest of five born to Kenneth and Leola Simpson. Kevin was a farmer through and through, working on the family farm for many years. Kevin graduated from Mt Carroll High School in 1976. Following high school, Kevin married and had four beautiful daughters who have always been the apples of his eye.
Kevin remained in Carroll County until the late 80's when he moved to Chicago and worked with his brother Junior as a carpenter for a number of years. He later worked in property management in Chicago and ultimately found great joy in working at Lake Shore Harley Davidson/Buell in Libertyville. Having been a lifelong motorcycle enthusiast, he enjoyed working in the parts department for more than 10 years.
Kevin was well-liked by all who crossed his path. He always had a big smile, warm handshake, and a good joke for all he encountered. His friendships spanned not only the state but across the country via his love for social media. Kevin loved a good Snapchat and Instagram story or TikTok video and was often more in the know of pop culture than his teenage grandchildren.
After many years living in Chicago and Kenosha Wis., he moved back to Carroll County to be near his children and grandchildren. Grampa Kevin loved spending time with the grandkids and could often be found giving them rides in his big truck, having snacks at Casey's that regularly included donuts, beef sticks, and diet Mt. Dew or a cheeseburger from Dairy Queen (no matter how much their parents cringed). Kevin was a loving and supportive father who was filled with pride for his daughters and always made that known to anyone who would listen.
He will be remembered for his hearty laugh, quick wit, and genuine kind heart. Kevin's life ended far too soon but he always lived on his own terms. Kevin's spirit will live on in his daughters and grandchildren who love and miss him tremendously.
Kevin is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Leola and brothers Russ and Junior.
He is survived by his daughters, Adriane Gill, Muriah Simpson, Lucinda Clark, and Amelia (Cubby) Klavenga; and eight grandchildren, Zachayah, Allica, Zion, Lili, Hannah, Maci, Alan, and TJ (Little Man); as well as siblings Glenn Simpson and Bonnie Donnell and countless nieces and nephews.
No formal funeral services are being held. At his request, he was cremated and his ashes will be scattered by his daughters. A celebration of life will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Manny's in Savanna.