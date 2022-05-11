LINCOLN—Geraldine S. Mayes, 82, of Lincoln, Ill., passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at her home.
Funeral services for Geraldine will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at Lincoln Christian Church with Paul Boatman officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 13, at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln. A private family burial will take place at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield the week following the service.
Memorials may be made in Geraldine's name to Lincoln Christian Church.
Geraldine was born Aug. 14, 1939, Freeport, daughter of Ralph E. and Mildred L. (Davis) Rogers. She married Kenneth Mayes March 30, 1985, in Lincoln. He preceded her in death Aug. 25, 2013.
Geraldine retired from Economy Fire and Casualty. In her spare time she enjoyed playing bingo at the Oasis. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and her beloved cat, Annie.
She is survived by her son, Edward Williams of Lincoln; her granddaughters, Peggy Guy and Molly Williams; one great-granddaughter, Braylynn Gleason; and one brother, Donald (Doris) Rogers of Mount Carroll.
Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son, Stephen Guy; three brothers, Rich, Ralph and Larry; and one sister, Agnes.