SAVANNA—Nancy J. Sturtevant, 78, of Savanna, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 22, 2022.
Private graveside services will be held Saturday, April 30, followed by a Celebration of Life from 1-3 p.m. at Doug's home, 6129 Riverview Rd., Thomson. Friends and family are welcome. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established for Mercy One Hospice of Clinton Iowa. Arrangements were completed by McDonald Funeral Home Fulton. Condolences online may be sent to www.McDonaldfuneralhomes.com.
Nancy was born Nov. 9, 1943, in Savanna, the daughter of Paul and Alice (Grummitt) Moltmann. She married the love of her life, Terry F. Sturtevant, on June 9, 1962, and together they had two children, a daughter, Terri Jo (Doug) Orth and a son, Doug (Kimberly) Sturtevant.
Nancy graduated from Savanna High School in 1961 and retired from the Freeport School District in 1998. After retirement she and Terry moved back to the Savanna area for the summer months and spent their winters in Okeechobee, Fla.
Nancy enjoyed traveling with her husband Terry, including their most treasured trips to Alaska. She loved her family and spent as much time as she could with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nancy will be missed for her large family meals and all the love she put into the feasts she would create for the ones she loved.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Terry; a daughter, Terri Jo (Doug) Orth; and a son Doug (Kimberly) Sturtevant; three grandchildren, Derek Sturtevant, Brandon (Allysha) Sturtevant and Cody Sturtevant; great-grandchildren, Wylin, Whinsley, Brea, Brittni, Brynlee, Natalie, and Whitney; a sister, Judy Williams; a brother, Paul (Debbie) Moltmann; a brother-in-law, Don (Bridget) Sturtevant; and many nieces and nephews.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Alice Moltmann; her parents-in-law, Loran and Ruth Sturtevant; two brothers-in-law, Keith Sturtevant and Roger Williams; and a sister-in-law, Sue Sturtevant.