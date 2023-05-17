RUTH A. GUILINGER

SAVANNA—Ruth Arline Guilinger, 91, of Savanna, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Midwest Hospital, in Galena.
A celebration of Ruth's life will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, May 19, at the Palisades Golf Course clubhouse, north of Savanna. Family and friends are invited to share in Ruth's life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Ruth was born May 28, 1931, in Kirkwood, Ill., the daughter of Earl and Bertha (Biddenstadt) Dye. She attended Harriet Tubman Elementary School, a one-room schoolhouse, then later graduated from Kirkwood High School with the class of 1949. Ruth was such a good student that she was Valedictorian of her class...her class of two students! On Dec. 17, 1952, Ruth married Leslie J. Guilinger in Kirkwood.
Within a week of graduating, Ruth went to work for Monmouth Trust and Savings Bank. She worked there for more than 30 years, starting as a teller and working her way up to Chief Financial Officer. After retirement, with her husband already retired from his career in education, she and Les moved to Casa Grande, Ariz. In 2007, they decided to move back to Illinois, settling in Savanna just in time for the arrival of their first great grandchild.
In her free time Ruth loved to golf, especially with her dear Les. In fact, their first date was a round of golf with one another. Story has it, that while Ruth was attending a softball game in the fall of 1942, Les noticed her and declared, "That's the girl I'm going to marry." Their golf date followed shortly thereafter, and they tied the knot a few months later. They celebrated 63 years together before Les' passing in 2015.
Ruth was a lifetime member of the Methodist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star. She also served as Chapter CE for PEO, and was a proud member of the International Turtle Society. She enjoyed jazz and Big Band music, fishing, gardening, and baking. And in her later years, if she could do any of those activities with her little great-grandchildren by her side, they were made all the more special!
Ruth will be dearly missed by her two children, Lea Ann (Tom) Michels of Savanna and Bill (Julie) Guilinger of Chandler, Ariz.; eight grandchildren, Joe (Bituin) Michels of Savanna, Michael Guilinger of Chandler, Abigail (Shay) Bradbury of Elizabeth, Matthew Guilinger of Chandler, T.C. (Tara) Michels of Peoria, Heather Allen of Seattle, Wash., Casey Allen of Arizona, and Tai Fairington of Arizona; seven great-grandchildren, Brook, Hayden, Aidan, Heather, Thomas, Pearl and Caroline; brothers, Ivan (Vanesse) Dye of Belvidere and Cleo (Karen) Dye, of Monmouth; and many nieces and nephews.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Bertha; husband, Les; siblings, May, LaVerne, Dorothy, Maxine and Larry; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Leslie and Mildred Guilinger.