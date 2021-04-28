GALESBURG—Rose Mary Burand, 83, of Galesburg, died Friday, April 16, 2021, at Richard L. Owens Hospice House, Peoria.
Rose was born Dec. 21, 1937, in Decorah, Iowa, the daughter of John George and Mary (Schneberger) Nolte.
She married Donald "Spike" Burand on Feb. 12, 1957, in Savanna. Their marriage brought two children, Chris Burand and Donna Stewart, both survive of Galesburg.
She is also survived by two brothers, Donald (Karen) Nolte and Robert (Connie) Nolte, both of Savanna; and one sister, Marcella (the late Cliff) Davis of Clinton, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and one brother, Ronald.
Rose was a housewife and homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her friends bowling, playing golf at Bunker Links, or enjoying coffee. She was of the Catholic Faith, attending Corpus Christi Church when the children were growing up, later attending St. Patrick's, and most recently Immaculate Heart of Mary. She enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers.
Cremation will be accorded. Private family burial with her husband Spike will be in Savanna at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Knox County Humane Society. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watsonthomas.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Watson Thomas Funeral Home and Crematory, Galesburg.