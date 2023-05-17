DEWAYNE E. AUDE

CHADWICK—DeWayne Edward Aude, 75, of Chadwick, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Allure of Mount Carroll Nursing Home.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Law Jones Funeral Home in Mount Carroll. A private inurnment will take place at a later date. Family and friends are invited to share in DeWayne's life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
DeWayne was born Feb. 8, 1948, in Savanna, the son of Edward and LaVonne (Hartman) Aude. He grew up in Chadwick, graduating from Chadwick High School with the class of 1967. On July 2, 1966, DeWayne married Mary Turney in Chadwick.
DeWayne soon went to work for Northwestern Steel and Wire in Sterling in the nail packing department. He made a career with that company, retiring at the age of 50, after 30 years of service. He also served as station personnel for the Chadwick Fire Department.
DeWayne loved spending time with his family, bonding with his sons, and later, his grandchildren. He was known to attend just about every sporting and school event of his sons' and his grandchildren. He loved taking his sons coon hunting with their black and tan coon dogs.
In his idle time, he enjoyed rooting for Dale Earnhardt (Sr. and Jr.) in NASCAR and the Chicago Bears. Also, according to Mary, he had no choice but to be a Cubs fan because she certainly was going to have their games on the TV.
DeWayne will be dearly missed by his wife Mary of 56 years; sons, Brian (Tracey) Aude and Bradley (Chris) Aude, both of Chadwick; grandchildren, Kiana and Kyle and Sidney and Bryce; and three sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law.
DeWayne was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and LaVonne; sister, Barbara Bucher; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Paul and Beth Turney; and three brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law.