WENDELL S. CASE

SAVANNA—Wendell Shane Case, 50, of Savanna, passed away Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Family and friends are invited to share in Wendell's life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Wendell was born Sept. 23, 1972, in St. Charles. He grew up in Savanna, graduating from Savanna High School with the class of 1990. During his high school years he worked as an auto body repairman for Moshure's Auto Rebuilding.
Soon after high school, in 1991, Wendell enlisted in the United States Air Force and attended basic training, alongside his brother, Brian. He put his mechanical skills to use, serving his country, holding various mechanical positions during his four years of service.
Following his honorable discharge from the Air Force, Wendell became a traveling mechanic for Burlington Northern Railroad. Then from 2009 to the present, he worked alongside Phil as a carpenter for S&P Construction.
Wendell loved tinkering with, tearing down and rebuilding engines. He restored a '72 Harley Davidson Nighthawk and a Rokon, and he even designed an electric bike, years before they were popular. When he wasn't in his garage you could bet he was outdoors, enjoying nature, either fishing or hunting, all the while with his trusty dog, Roscoe, by his side.
Wendell will be dearly missed by his mother, Angeline (Charles) Williams; brothers, Brian (Heidi Swiderski) Case, Phil (Shannon) Case, and Jon Case; nephews, Justin (Brandy) Case, Zachary Case, and Liam Swiderski; nieces, Samantha (Tyler) Westerman and Emma Swiderski; one great-nephew; and two great-nieces.
Wendell was preceded in death by his father, Philip Case.