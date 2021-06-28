SAVANNA—Savannah Jones, 100, passed away Monday, June 21, at Allure of Mount Carroll Nursing Home.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at the Law-Jones Funeral Home in Savanna. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Savannah was born Nov. 8, 1920, daughter of Henry and Ceile (Hibbler) Moore. She grew up on the family farm outside of Isola, Miss. In 1935 Savannah married the love of her life, Earvin Jones. The couple would move to Dubuque, Iowa, where Earvin worked on the railroad. In 1943 they moved to Savanna. Together, Savannah and Earvin raised three children and celebrated 40 years of marriage until Earvin’s passing in 1975.
Savannah’s faith was very important to her. She was a member of the old Baptist church in Savanna for many years. She was always generous with her time, volunteering to take care of whatever she could at the church, and was also a “Mother of the Church.” Savannah had a special connection with our Lord and savior. She would say that God “showed her things.”
Savannah was an excellent chef and came from a long line of great country cooks. She was famous for her made from scratch biscuits. Around the holidays Savannah’s home was filled with the sweet scent of her homemade pies and cakes.
At the center of Savannah’s life was her family. She loved being a mother and grandmother. She led her family by example, teaching her children to work hard and to be giving. Savannah was a natural born caregiver and protector of her family. Her kind heart and loving nature live on in those she has left behind.
Savannah is survived by her two daughters, Agnes Jones and Donna Jones, both of Savanna; four grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and many longtime friends.
Savannah was preceded in death by her loving husband, Earvin; one son, Nathen; one sister, Polly Kane; and two grandchildren, Ivan and Clifford.