SAVANNA—John C. "Tripper" Carey III, left this earth Thursday, April 28, 2022, just three days after his 30th birthday.
Tripper was born April 25, 1992, in Freeport, to JC and Debbie (Mills) Carey. He grew up in Savanna and graduated West Carroll High School in 2010.
Tripper was very active in 4-H as a child. Every year he earned grand champion awards for all his projects. He won trophies and ribbons from numerous Savanna Park District summer youth programs. He loved organizing activities with his daycare and neighborhood friends.
In high school he lettered in three sports each year — football, baseball and wrestling — and participated in Quiz Bowl. He was also Thor, the school mascot.
Tripper was sensitive, smart, energetic, creative and athletic. His friendships over the years were very precious to him. Most of all, he was a great example for his younger brother, Jacob, whom he loved dearly. The memories of Tripper will be cherished by all who spent time with him.
Tripper is survived by his mother, Debbie Mills; father, JC Carey and stepmother, Beth Carey; his brother, Jacob and Kaylee (Plattenberger) Carey; maternal uncles and aunts, Peter E. Mills, Doug (Cathy) Mills, Andy Mills, Susan (Jackson) Greathouse, Jane (Chuck) Ciorba, and Phillip (Lisa) Mills; maternal cousins, Kathy (Bernal) Schooley, Rana Mills, Bobby Mills, Shaun (Monica) Mills, Todd (Cindy) Mills, Laura (Michael) Hendrick, Lisa Mills, Robin (Nicholas) Figel, Peter L. (Malinda) Mills, Brian (Angela) Mills, Andrea (Terry) Feller, Tony (Melissa) Mills, Wendy Harbach, Carly (Anthony) Murray, Cassie Greathouse, Caleb Greathouse, Brenna Carriger, Ethan (Megan) Carriger, Bethany Carriger, Ricky Neyens, and many second counsins; paternal uncles and aunts, Jo Carey, Brenda Feller, Melody (Scott) Kelly, Kim (Tim) Manthe and Keith Stage; paternal grandparents, Frank and Mary Stage; and numerous cousins.
Tripper is preceded in death by his grandparents. Robert and Charlotte Mills and Jack and Ruth Carey; and by uncles, Carlton Mills, J. Richard Mills, James Mills; and aunt Cheryl Mills.