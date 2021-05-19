LARRY W. ROSS

SHAWNEE, Okla.—Larry Wayne Ross, 58, of Shawnee, Okla., formerly of Mount Carroll, passed away suddenly Sunday, May 2, 2021, at North West Hospital Bentonville, Ark.
Larry was born Dec. 13, 1962, in Savanna to David and Lois (Corke) Ross.
Larry met and started a relationship in June 2006 with Barbara Krick. He was also a father figure to her three daughters.
He is survived by his sister, Diane (Scott) Lewis of Mount Carroll.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Donald.
Larry did not want a traditional funeral or Celebration of Life; he wanted us to have a party, which is being planned for a later date.
A memorial fund will go to Cargo Ranch, a non-profit youth ranch for kids with changes, struggles or obstacles in their lives.