CLARICE I. NICOL

SAVANNA—Clarice Ida Nicol (nee Schadewald) passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 19, 2021, at the age of 96 years 3 months.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Savanna. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. for others at the church. Burial will take place in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery in Savanna.
Clarice was born April 19, 1925, to Ottmar and Elizabeth (Altergott) Schadewald in Manitowoc, Wis. She was baptized on May 10 of that year at First German Lutheran Church. On March 17, 1940, she was confirmed at First German Lutheran Church. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Manitowoc Wis.
She lost a special friend during World War II but afterward corresponded with his good friend, Lee Nicol. They met when he returned from the war. Clarice married Leland (Lee) Nicol on Nov. 10, 1945, in Manitowoc, Wis. They were able to celebrate 67 years together.
They were blessed with two children, Nancy Lee (Richard) Ebeling of Cedarburg, Wis., and Mark David (LuAnn) Nicol of Austin, Texas. They were further blessed with six grandchildren, Raschel Nicol Harbison, Heather Ebeling (Richard) Kretz, Kristi Nicol Swice, Jonathan (Emily)Ebeling, Sarah Ebeling (William) Vanasse and Derek Nicol. They also have 11 great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Ayden, Evan, Jayden, Izzabella, Josiah, Gabriella, Lilliana, Madelyn, Luca, and Sage.
Over the years, Lee and Clarice lived in several homes in Savanna, Oregon, Ill., Stevensville, Mich., and back to Savanna. Clarice was very involved with the Lutheran Church, especially with the Lutheran Women's Missionary Society (LWMS), holding the office of reporter for her congregation and treasurer for the National organization. Clarice and Lee were also involved with Camp Lor-ray, a Lutheran camp in Muskegon, Mich.
Clarice enjoyed playing cards with friends, doing crossword puzzles, playing golf and playing games with her family. Clarice spent the last six-plus years of her life living with her daughter in Cedarburg, Wis. She became a member of David's Star Evangelical Lutheran Church, attending church and Bible study as long as her Parkinson's disease allowed her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brother, Dale Schadewald; and several sisters- and brothers-in-law.
She is survived by her children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; her sister, Elaine Shaffer; sister-in-law, Shirley Ritchie; brother-in-law, Darwin Goss; and many nieces and nephews.
"The LORD blesses his people with peace" Psalm 29:11.