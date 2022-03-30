NEW BOSTON—Gerald J. Scubert, 78, of New Boston, Ill., formerly of Mount Carroll, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022.
A private military service with burial was held at Rock Island National Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Naaman Diehl Auditorium, 811 S. Clay St., Mount Carroll.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Schubert Family for a memorial to be established. Speer Funeral Home in Aledo is assisting the family and condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com.
Gerald was born April 29, 1943, in Freeport to Leroy and Mabel (Brunner) Schubert. After attending school in Mount Carroll, Jerry enlisted in the United States Navy in 1960, serving for eight years. He was very proud of his military service, witnessing many historical events. He married Barbara Lynn Smith Dec. 6, 1969, in Mount Carroll.
Jerry's love for music grew during the military, where he played in bands while on shore duty in Key West. When he came home, he played for bands in Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson and Whiteside counties and Clinton, Iowa.
Jerry was employed with the railroad as a Carmen Welder, retiring from the Nahant yard in Davenport, Iowa, after also working in Muscatine, Iowa, and Clinton.
Jerry cherished spending time with his family and they meant the world to him, and he made many happy memories with them.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Barb; his daughters, Sherryl (David) Charles of Rockford and Shelley (Raymond) Comeau of Mount Carroll; three loving granddaughters, Monica (Hector) Aponte, Natalie Comeau and Mallory (Noah) Moser; two great-grandsons, Maverick Moser and Dominic (DJ) Aponte; and his oldest and dearest friend, John Haskins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Gerald J. Schubert Jr.; two brothers, Ellwyn Leroy and Wayne Schubert; and three sisters, Maxine Labar, LaVonne Rockow and Gayle Yenney.