SAVANNA—Danny J. Hernandez Sr., 65 of Savanna, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at MercyOne Medical Center in Clinton, Iowa.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Law-Jones Funeral Home in Savanna, with a memorial service at 1 p.m. A memorial fund has been established in Danny's name. Family and friends are invited to share in Danny's life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Danny, or "Kaboze" as his family called him, was born Aug. 7, 1954, in Savanna, the son of Francisco and JoAnn "Lena" (Rivera) Hernandez.
Growing up in Savanna, he attended St. John's Catholic Elementary School, then Savanna High School, graduating with the Class of 1972. He settled into a career at Kelly Springfield, which later became Titan Tires, in Freeport, where he worked for more than 30 years.
Danny was a man of few words. However, when he broke from his quiet persona, he was known for his quick wit and his ability to grab your attention in a deliberate and meaningful way. It was this unique ability that allowed him to have such a profound impact on his family and friends, whom he loved dearly. The only thing that could rival his love of family was hitting the road on his Harley. Danny was a man who could fix almost anything, and he especially loved working on his cars, which he kept spotless!
Danny will be dearly missed by his lifelong love, Kris Plattenberger of Savanna; son, Danny (Danielle) Hernandez Jr., of Monroe, Wis.; daughter, Desiree (Michael) DiMaria of Huntley; grandchildren, Valerie and Ezra, and soon-to-be-born, Cali; mother, JoAnn "Lena" Hernandez of Savanna; brothers, John (Yvette) Hernandez, of Mesa, Ariz., and Tom (Michelle) Hernandez, of Horseshoe, N.C.; sisters, Kathy (Tom) Senneff, of Savanna, Cindy Estrada of Sterling, and Pam (Richard) Villalobos of Savanna; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other extended family members and friends.
Danny was preceded in death by his father, Francisco Hernandez, and his infant brother, Tom Hernandez.