DWIGHT—Lisa Tutterow, 53, of Savanna and more recently of Dwight, lost her battle with cancer. She passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 at Park Pointe Rehabilitation & Healthcare in Morris, surrounded by her family.
Lisa Tutterow's Celebration of Life will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at the Moose Lodge, located at 125 Main St. Savanna.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the American Cancer Society or the Humane Society of Carroll County in Savanna. Hager Memorial Home in Dwight is handling all arrangements.
Lisa was born April 15, 1969, in Pittsburgh, Pa., and was the daughter of Frank and Carol (Greathouse) Semerau, each of whom predeceased her.
She married David Tutterow April 14, 2019, in Venice, Fla. He survives her and resides in Dwight.
Over the years Lisa worked as a sales representative for Viking Chemical Company’s Water Resources Group, headquartered in Rockford. The team at Viking was her extended family. She enjoyed being involved in the community, and over the years she was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Fraternal Order of the Eagles and most recently The Moose Lodge of Savanna. The Moose Lodge, where she has been a member for 14 years, held a very special place in her heart.
Lisa loved traveling and most recently had the biggest love to travel to Florida with family. She also loved boating. It didn't matter whether she was a river rat on the Mississippi or boating the waters of Michigan, just as long as she was on a boat with sunshine on her face and spending her days with family and friends.
One of her greatest loves throughout life was skiing. She started skiing at a very young age and was a beautiful skier. She made sure to keep the skiing tradition alive by going out of her way to teach her nephews and other family members how to ski.
Another passion for which she was widely known was her love for Halloween. Her obsession for creating haunted houses and with her over-the-top Halloween decorations at her home in Savanna was appreciated by many in the community.
Lisa always wanted to brighten your day and often carried small bags of candy to give away to everyone with whom she came in contact. It didn't matter whether it was a server at a restaurant or the caregivers at the medical facilities for her own care, she tried to lift the spirits of everyone around her.
She had amazing courage and bravery throughout her battle with cancer, never vocalizing a complaint and was always looking to the future. She “finished strong” and never gave up. Her bubbly spirit and optimism is already greatly missed by those who knew her. Lisa’s heart will be forever with family and in Savanna, the place she called home.
Lisa is also survived by several children, Devan (Mike) Chinderle of Joliet, Danielle (Allen) Faletti of Edgewater, Fla., Matthew Tutterow of Dwight, and Christopher Tutterow of Dwight; her sister, Michelle (Robert) Sparling of Midland, Mich.; nephew, Josh Paris of Traverse City, Mich., and his children, Payton and Raven; nephew, Jason (Hannah) Paris of Holland, Mich.; and grandchildren, Kara, Dominic, Ella, Killian, Logan and Ryker; as well as fur babies Choo-choo and Zusie.