GINGER E. LAW

MOUNT CARROLL—Ginger Ellen Law, 78, of Mount Carroll, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at Morrison Community Hospital.
Visitation will take place from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at Law-Jones Funeral Home in Mount Carroll, with a service to be held at 6 p.m. A private inurnment will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Mount Carroll at a later date. Family and friends are invited to share in Ginger's life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Ginger was born Dec. 3, 1943, in Savanna, daughter of Sherman Tipton and Myrtle Schnitzler. Growing up, she was raised by Sherman and Evelyn Tipton in Mount Carroll. She attended Mount Carroll schools, before graduating from Plano High School, class of 1961.
In 1962, she married Robert Law at the Methodist Church of Stockton. She and Bob then moved to New York, where Bob was stationed with the U.S. Air Force. They returned to Mount Carroll area in 1966. Ginger opened her salon, Law's Looking Glass, which she ran for nearly 40 years. She also ran a little antique shop for a time.
Ginger loved being outside and active; she showed such love for animals and her pets. Interacting and spending time with her grandchildren was always pure joy to Ginger. Whether it was outside getting dirty, playing cards or board games, she always enjoyed that special time. Enjoying flea markets, antiquing and going to the motocross track were always a favorite pastime for her. Ginger always kept an active lifestyle with kayaking, roller skating, and weekends on the river with her beloved family. And she loved to travel! Trips to Florida in the winter were her favorite, and she always loved her daily walks with her Florida ladies.
Ginger will be dearly missed by her husband, Robert; sons, Randy Law and Reid (Lisa) Law, both of Mount Carroll; daughter, Ronee Law, of Mount Carroll; six grandchildren, Dewey Gordon, Cash Lower, Paul Law, Garrett Law, Ell Law, and Ari Law; two brothers, Glenn (Patricia) Thompson, of Kentucky and Steve (Jackie) Tipton, of Shannon; two sisters, Patricia Tipton and Shirley (David) Senn, both of Mount Carroll.
Ginger was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Dick Thompson.