THOMSON—Gilbert "Gib" L. Robertson, 81, of Thomson, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City, Iowa.
A funeral Mass will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Savanna. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. prior to the service at Law-Jones Funeral Home. Family and friends are encouraged to share in Gib's life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Gib was born Aug. 8, 1938, in Thomson, the son of Gilbert W. and Trilby (Kauffman) Robertson. He attended Savanna schools, graduating from Savanna High School with the Class of 1956. Two years later, on May 17, 1958, Gib married Mary Lou Johnson at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Savanna. The couple had four children together: Mark, Mona, Mike and Melody.
Soon after high school, Gib went to work for the Milwaukee Railroad, to which he dedicated 25 years. He followed that with a stint with Eaton Corp., then ultimately finished his working life at Lynnwood Lynks Golf Course.
He enjoyed yard work and loved watching and feeding squirrels as well as working on house upkeep. Gib was a family man in the truest sense. He took great pride in his home and his family, spending much of his free time attending to both. He took an active role in his children's lives and transitioned perfectly into being a loving grandfather. But most of all, he centered his life around his wife. We can all smile, knowing that Gib has been reunited with his love, Mary.
Gib will be dearly missed by his four children: Mark (Wendy) Robertson of Rochester Hills Mich., Mona (Kevin) Coyle of Dixon, Mike (Tammy) Robertson, of Savanna, and Melody Conner, of Fulton; 11 grandchildren: Lindsay, Alex, Ashley, Marla, Daniel, Amber, Danae, Amanda, Kayla, Billie, and Will; 11 great-grandchildren; and many extended family members and friends.
Gib was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; parents, Gilbert and Trilby; brother, Donald Robertson; and granddaughter, Mary Jo Conner.