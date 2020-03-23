DENNIS M. ROSE

SAVANNA—Dennis Merrill Rose, 78, of Big Meadows Nursing Home in Savanna, previously of Rainbow Ridge in Galena, and Winnebago, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Generations in Rock Island.
He was born Feb. 27, 1942, in Forest Park, the son of Wallace A. Rose and stepson of Pearl M. Rose. Dennis moved from Chicago to Winnebago in 1955, then to Rainbow Ridge in Galena in 1985, and then to Big Meadows in Savanna in 2005.
While in Galena, he worked in the assembly of automobile seat hardware, on the computer at the Jo Daviess County Workshop and volunteered reading to children at the Galena library.
Dennis was a member of the Galena United Methodist Church where he was of great encouragement to everyone who attended. At Big Meadows he was on the residential counsel and was involved in all activities.
He enjoyed Country, Polka and Rock and Roll music, shopping and going out to eat. Dennis was an avid Chicago Cubs, Bears and Bulls fan. He also enjoyed annual trips to Branson, Mo., and Winnebago to visit friends and his parents’ graves at the Winnebago Cemetery.
Several friends lovingly survive Dennis. He was predeceased in death by his father, Wallace A. Rose, on June 15, 1962, and stepmother Pearl M. Rose on Dec. 24, 1993.
Dennis will be buried next to Wallace and Pearl Rose in a private interment service at Winnebago Cemetery near Winnebago.
In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established in Dennis Rose’s name for Big Meadows Nursing Home in Savanna.
Cards and memorials can be mailed to Dennis Rose Memorial, P.O. Box 345, Hanover, IL 61041. Arrangements by Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago.
For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.