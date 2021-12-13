DUANE B. “SHORTY” LAW

MOUNT CARROLL—Duane Bryant "Shorty" Law was known as being a family man and steadfast friend to many. He loved the farming life and cared deeply for those around him, always showing generosity in the way he lived his life. At the age of 94, Duane passed away on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Allure of Mount Carroll Nursing Home.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at the Law-Jones Funeral Home in Mount Carroll with Pastor Sun-Ah Kang of the Hickory Grove United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Mount Carroll. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Duane was born Aug. 27, 1927, on a farm in Woodland Township, the son of Wilbert and Della (Spencer) Law. He was raised in farming as the family moved around Carroll County, attending the Paynter Country School near Milledgeville and graduating from Savanna High School with the Class of 1946. In these moves, he made great friends (like Pat McCue), not shying away from mischief but always having good, clean fun. These were friends that he kept for a lifetime.
He attended a dance at the Mount Carroll High School, and it is there that he set eyes on and began a relationship with the love of his life, Dorothy Johnson. After high school, Duane enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in Italy and receiving an honorable discharge in 1948.
On Nov. 25, 1948, Duane and Dorothy were married at the Argo Fay United Methodist Church. They raised three children — Donna, Brad and Tresa — and celebrated 52 years of marriage until Dorothy's passing in 2001. Duane farmed near Mount Carroll for 56 years, retiring in 2003. While the kids were young, the family enjoyed going to the Mississippi River every Sunday and later to Lake Carroll.
Duane enjoyed dancing with Dorothy, hunting, fishing, boating, water skiing, swimming and playing cards with the grandchildren at family events. He was an avid Bears fan, and his choice of tractors was the Case IH. Duane was a member of the Hickory Grove United Methodist Church, Jacobstown Community Club, 4 C's Club, the Savanna Moose Lodge, and the couples card club (always playing Pitch).
Duane will be dearly missed by two daughters, Donna (David) Bielema of Mount Carroll and Tresa (Larry Randecker) Wilkinson of Stockton; his son, Brad (Sharon) Law of Mount Carroll; seven grandchildren, Michael (Kristen) Bielema, Jason Bielema, Tonia (Ryan) Blair, Travis Wilkinson, Matthew Bielema, Cory Law and Tanner (Rachel Bicksler) Wilkinson; four great-grandchildren, Rachael and Ethan Bielema and Carter and Rowan Blair; his loving brother, Lyle (Lois) Law of Mount Carroll; and many nieces and nephews.
Duane was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; his parents; his brother, Gervace; and special friend, Wilma Knapp.