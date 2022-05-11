ROBERT D. MCMILLIN

TROY—Robert Dean McMillin, 68, of Troy, Ill., born Jan. 18, 1954, in Decatur, Ill., passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at his residence surrounded by family.
Robert was a 1972 Mt. Zion High School graduate. He attained his Bachelor of Science in Construction Management from Bradley University and Master of Science in Industrial Engineering from Northern Illinois University. He retired from Ameren Illinois Power as an electrical supervisor. Robert was a member of First Baptist Maryville.
He enjoyed photography, wood working and traveling to National Parks, Disney World and especially Hawaii. He was a huge Illini basketball fan. Robert volunteered at the food pantry and African Vision of Hope. He was extremely proud of his two sons and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles V. and A. Jean (nee Roberts) McMillin; and an infant brother, Charles.
Surviving is his loving wife, Joan (nee Frederick) McMillin, whom he married May 3, 1975, in Mount Carroll; beloved sons, Shawn McMillin of Savanna and Chris (Jamie) McMillin of Olympia, Wash.; four grandchildren, Brianna, Alli, Libby and Blake; four brothers, David (Debbie) McMillin of Champaign, Gary (Sue) McMillin of Decatur, Mark (Karey) McMillin of Waco, Texas, and John (Tammy) McMillin of Decatur; a sister, Mary Jane (Tom) Ward of Warrensburg, Ill.; numerous nieces and nephews; and mother-in-law, Darline Frederick of Mount Carroll.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, May 12, and 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, May 13, at First Baptist, 7110 Maryville, 7110 State Route 162, Maryville, Ill.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 13, at First Baptist Maryville officiated by Rev. Paul Byrd and Rev. Tom Hufty. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Mount Carroll.
Memorials may be made in Robert's honor to First Baptist Church Global Missions or African Vision of Hope and will be received at the visitation or can be mailed to the funeral home at 2800 N. Center Street, Maryville, IL 62062.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com.