PANAMA CITY, Fla.—Tom Richardson, 70, passed away Thursday, June 1, 2023, with his loving family at his side in Panama City, Fla.
Per his wishes, his family is holding a celebration of life ceremony instead of a traditional funeral.
The Celebration of Life for Tom Richardson (October 18, 1952-June 1, 2023) will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Manny’s 2 in Fulton.
We invite you to join his loving wife and children at one of his favorite places, where we'll raise a glass (or three) to the best man we know.
Bring your stories, jokes, and laughs (and if you worked at ComEd bring your hard hat).
Feel free to bring a photograph and write a note or memory on the back for his family to cherish.