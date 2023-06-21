TOM RICHARDSON

PANAMA CITY, Fla.—Tom Richardson, 70, passed away Thursday, June 1, 2023, with his loving family at his side in Panama City, Fla.

Per his wishes, his family is holding a celebration of life ceremony instead of a traditional funeral.

The Celebration of Life for Tom Richardson (October 18, 1952-June 1, 2023) will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Manny’s 2 in Fulton.

We invite you to join his loving wife and children at one of his favorite places, where we'll raise a glass (or three) to the best man we know.

Bring your stories, jokes, and laughs (and if you worked at ComEd bring your hard hat).

Feel free to bring a photograph and write a note or memory on the back for his family to cherish.