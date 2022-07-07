LARRY D. LIBBERTON

MOUNT CARROLL—Larry Dean Libberton, 65, of Mount Carroll, passed away at his daughter's home on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, after a heroic battle against cancer. His family cared for him and was by his side.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at the Mount Carroll United Methodist Church with Pastor Nadan Cho officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, July 8, at the Law-Jones Funeral Home, Mount Carroll.
Memorials may be given in Larry's honor to Timber Lake Playhouse or the United Methodist Church in Mount Carroll. Condolences may be left for the family at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Larry was born March 27, 1957, in Savanna, the son of Neil and Mary Libberton. He grew up in Mount Carroll and is a 1975 graduate of the Mount Carroll High School, where he participated in several plays, deepening his interest in theater. In 1979, Larry received a B.A. degree in Journalism from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.
Larry married Judy Ponder in 1980 where they raised two children, Brett and Lauren. He took his first job at a small-town paper in Rushville, Ill., before returning home to work for the Carroll County Review. He then took a position working for Blackhawk Area Credit Union in Savanna as a Credit Analyst and Vice President for 15 years.
After substitute teaching for a short time, Larry found his place when he became the Director of Communications at Ashford University in Clinton, Iowa, where he was often called "the Wanderer" because he was often seen walking the campus taking pictures and talking to everyone. He worked for Ashford until it closed in 2016 and he was a big part of their success for many years. He finished his career at Rolling Hills Progress Center in Lanark as a model worker.
Larry loved family life and enjoyed being "one of the kids" whether he was Dad, or later Grandpa. Larry enjoyed traveling with family and friends, often in other countries, but his favorite was going to Disney World. He would always say, "We are making memories!"
He felt strongly about supporting the Arts in his community, which is why he was so passionate about Timber Lake Playhouse. He co-founded the Friends of Timber Lake Playhouse, was the treasurer and sat on the TLP board for many years.
Larry was a member of the Mount Carroll United Methodist Church, taking a leadership role, which often included being a youth group leader, confirmation mentor, and church board member. Larry also put his heart into serving others not only in his community, but through mission trips to Haiti and Puerto Rico.
Throughout his life, Larry always made people feel important. Larry showed his humble, creative ability in everything he touched, from family man to businessman to original and inventive Larry. He made a difference in this world.
Larry will be dearly missed by his son, Brett Libberton of Savanna; his daughter, Lauren (Brett) Schwandt of Camanche, Iowa; three grandchildren, Caleb, Kennedy and Mckinley; his father, Neil Libberton of Mount Carroll; his sister, Lori (Michael) Brummer of Savanna; his companion, Jana Cecchetti; and several nephews and nieces.
Larry was preceded in death by his mother, Mary.