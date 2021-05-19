STOCKTON—Arlo D. Paxton, 94, of Stockton, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, at his home.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at Law-Jones Funeral Home in Mount Carroll as well as one hour prior to the service. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 21, at Holy Cross Church in Stockton, with his final resting place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Mount Carroll. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for the Mount Carroll and Stockton FFAs
He was born May 7, 1927, in Prophetstown, son of Charles and Sylvia (Egert) Paxton. He married the love of his life, Pauline Lashbrook, on July 19, 1947, in Atkinson. They began their life together farming in Sandwich.
Arlo was a man of determination and never gave up on the things he wanted to accomplish in his many years. He began as a young man serving in the Army, then came back home to farm, the true thing in his life he loved to do; it was in his heart and blood to be a great farmer. He farmed in many places: Sandwich, Prophetstown, Mount Carroll, Lanark, and his final homestead, Stockton.
At one point, he semi-retired, moved to Lanark and became Chief of Police. That was not enough to keep him busy. He opened and operated, with his loving wife, Gold Nugget Foods and Dairy King Ice Cream Shoppe. His love for farming brought them back to Stockton to farm again, and together they brought joy to many with the fantastic Christmas light display that they shared with everyone. While living in Stockton he was Pleasant Valley Township road commissioner and belonged to American Legion and Holy Cross Church.
Through the years he enjoyed collecting antique tractors, not just a few, 100 or more. He had a passion for his yard and beautiful flowers, but most of all he had a love for his family, lots of love; little ones put a sparkle in his eyes.
He is survived by his loving wife; a son, James Paxton, Jacksonville N.C.; a daughter, Corine (Lee) Charles, Mount Carroll; four grandchildren, Terry (Christy) Charles of Mount Carroll, Trisha (Jerry) Oppold of Stockton, Lacey (Jim) Mason of Manchester, Mich., and James Paxton of Jacksonville, N.C; seven great-grandchildren, Brooke (Grant) Pierce, David (Morgan Smith) Craig, Olivia Charles, Aubrey Charles, Caroline Mason, Eleanor Mason, and Kayla Paxton; three great-great-grandsons, Carter Dunfee, Marshall Pierce, and Jordan Pierce; and his sister, Bernadette Siefken, Prophetstown.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers Clifford, Darrell, Warren, Larry, Norman and Lester.