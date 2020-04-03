DENVER TRAUM

MOUNT CARROLL—Denver Sr. and Ida (Krauss) Traum gave birth to Denver Conrad Traum on Oct. 26, 1932, in Lanark. The parents moved around a little bit before settling down east and south of Milledgeville. It was here that his love for horses began to grow.
As a young boy, he walked behind a team of horses pulling a section drag over a planted cornfield. As he grew, he also loved riding horses. One particular instance, he bought a neighbors horse that was just a little on the "wild" side. His Dad asked him, "Why did you buy that thing"? Denver just shrugged his shoulders. It wasn't long after that he had that horse trained to race cars. He would be riding in the pasture and when a car would come down the road, then race was on.
Denver graduated from Milledgeville High School in 1950. He continued working on the family farm until he volunteered for a two-year stint in the Army from 1953-1955. It was in Detroit, Mich., that he met his soon to be wife, Marlene Miracle. After being discharged, they traveled back to her hometown in Wellington, Kan., where he worked for the water department for a short time.
His love was farming, though, and since Marlene was a city girl he explained to her what farming was about and she thought it would be alright to become a farmer's wife. They moved back to Milledgeville and were married at the little brown church in Nashua, Iowa, Nov. 16, 1956. They rented a farm northwest of Mount Carroll and farmed it with a team of mules, few tractors. It was here in 1957 that Marlene gave birth to a daughter, Cindy Jo, on Sept. 1.
After three years an opportunity opened up on a 400-acre-plus dairy farm northeast of Milledgeville. He literally worked his tail off for three years, milking 60 head of cows and farming the land. In December of 1962, Denver and Marlene decided to have a sale. Someone asked Denver what he was going to do. He said, "I think I would like to farm in the hills." In early 1963, Denver and Marlene bought a farm on Polsgrove Road, RR 3, Mount Carroll. A few months later Mark Allen was born May 2. This was home for the rest of Denver's life.
Among Denver's gift and talents, he had a knack for fixing and re-fixing machinery that was worn out. He loved the challenge of buying a piece of machinery that had seen its better days, and then making it work again. He rebuilt manure spreaders, made a hay conveyor for the barn, made a horse power, and created a one row horse-drawn ground-driven corn picker! These are just small samples of the things Denver created and made on the farm.
When Denver moved to Polsgrove there always had to be horses on the farm. From hauling manure, sewing oats, planting corn, cultivating corn, mowing hay, raking hay, cutting corn off with the corn binder, to hauling in and unloading hay, oats and corn with the horses. Horses were always at work on the farm. Denver also drove a rendering truck, a job he had for almost 35 years.
In the early 1980s, Denver started to fulfill a lifelong dream raising registered blonde Belgians to work on the farm and to show. He was able to acquire and raise some colts, enough to participate in most of the hitch classes with a hitch wagon he made himself out of a walnut log off the farm. This show wagon and the farm became known as Woodland Hills Farm. He absolutely loved showing his horses in the three county fairs — Carroll, Boone and Whiteside.
Although Denver had a deep love of the farm and horses, he was just as deeply devoted, more so, to his family. Denver and Marlene went their separate ways in 1969, but their love for their children never wavered.
As children we always had more than enough to get by on. Our Father took on the responsibility of raising two young children as a single parent. He never complained, as always took on the responsibility head on. His reprimands were straight to the point and then moved on in love.
He never held anything against us and was there to shape us into our own passions in life. Then he liked to take a step back and watch and marvel at how his daughter and son grew into adulthood. Denver was the anchor that Cindy and Mark could always rely on.
Denver had a special way of seeing people for who they are and where they're at and loving them the same way. This was evident when spouses came along. Cindy married John Peterson and Mark married Teresa Bellich. The grandchildren were enduring to his heart. Hannah, he claimed, got all of her book smarts from him. How, we do not know. Denver was barely a "C" student in high school and that it is putting it modestly. Hannah was valedictorian of Sycamore High. She then went on to receive a doctorate degree. He was very proud of her and her accomplishments. Karissa was in choir in high school and Grandpa loved going to see her perform whenever he could. He told her his favorite song they sang was Chapel of Love. Karissa married Todd Matteson and together they brought Denver a great-grandchild, Parker. When they came into the room as a family, you could see the light in his eyes. Of course, Parker stole the show. Parker hardly ever fussed and Denver was always amazed at that. Eli had his own special gifts as well. Eli started playing the guitar and going to open mic's at Charlie's II in Mount Carroll. Of all things, Eli loved old country music. Denver marveled at Eli and how fast he could pick songs up by ear and play and sing them. They collaborated on writing two songs together, although it was really special when together they would sing, "I Saw The Light" by Hank Williams.
All that is written is really great, but the greatest thing of all is that Denver Conrad Traum's name is written in God's Book of Life. He believed that Jesus died on the cross for his sins. This was most evident, because when asked to give scripture verses at his Mother's funeral. John 3:16 was first given: "For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whoever believes in him, shall not perish, but have everlasting life.”
After a short illness Denver went home to be with his Savior March 29, 2020. Denver's life touched many family and friends. He will be dearly missed by one sister, Marlyn (Traum) Gleim of Sterling; two children, Cindy (John) Peterso of Sycamore and Mark (Teresa) Traum of Mount Carroll; three grandchildren, Hannah Peterson of Boston, Mass., Karissa (Todd) Matteson of Durand, and Eli Traum of Mount Carroll; one great-grandson, Parker Matteson; and many extended family members.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family strongly requests donations be made to Covid-19 research Gates Foundation, Gates Philanthropy Partners, P.O. Box 23350, Seattle, WA 98102.
A memorial/celebration service will be held at a later date.