DAVENPORT, Iowa—Teresa Wisler, 93, of Davenport, Iowa passed away on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Silvercrest Garner Assisted Living, Davenport, Iowa.
Teresa I. Roling was born April 3, 1929, in Worthington, Iowa, the daughter of Herman and Helen (Weis) Roling.
She married Robert Wisler July 1, 1967, in Savanna. He preceded her in death on Dec. 20, 1999. She worked as a secretary for the Savanna Army Depot and at Hardee’s and Bishop Buffett.
Survivors include her son, James Edward Wisler and his wife Miya Du of Wuhan, China; grandson, Ethan Robert Wisler; nieces and nephews, Thomas Kuhl of Temecula, Calif., Christine (Kuhl) Feldman of Dubuque, Iowa, Julie (Kuhl) Lopez of Salt Lake City, Utah, Judy (Kuhl) Moris of Cuba City, Wis., Ann (Nenninger) Anderson of Huntsville, Ala., Bill Nenninger of Huntsville, Ala., Louise (Nenninger) Brewer, John Nenninger, St. Louis, and Kathleen (Kuhl) Meana.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Mary Helen Kuhl, brother, Herman Bernard Roling, sister, Catherine Christine Nenninger and nephew, Joseph Kuhl.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Bettendorf, Iowa. Family will greet friends on Tuesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Inurnment will follow at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island.
Memorials may be directed to St. John Vianney Catholic Church or Catholic Charities/Relief Services. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com