DOUGLAS, Wyo.—Alicia Ann Harkness-Malcomson, 51, of Douglas, Wyo., formerly of Savanna, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at home with her family. To know Alicia was to love her. To be loved by Alicia was to know absolute, unconditional, unwavering love.
Alicia was born to James Gary and Wendy (Miller) Harkness Thursday, Sept. 3, 1970, in Clinton, Iowa. Alicia spent most of her childhood in Savanna. Alicia had fond memories of the times on and near the Mississippi River, time spent with cousins, and lifelong friendships she cherished forever. Alicia was very active in high school, starting as a Savanna Indian and finishing her high school career as a Douglas Bearcat.
Alicia spent her young adult life in Montana. She loved the beauty of the mountains, and encouraged everyone that she knew and loved to come visit. It was while living in Montana that she met her husband. While married, his job took them to North Platte, Neb.
It is in Nebraska where Alicia got her most treasured title, Mother. She gave birth to two beautiful children, John Jaden Malcomson and Tru Sophia-Reva Malcomson. Alicia absolutely cherished her blessing of being a mother. Her children truly were the light and loves of her life. While her marriage didn't work out, Alicia was incredibly grateful for the children that they had together, as well as the genuine friendships she made during her time in North Platte.
Alicia was, and will always be known as the "giver beyond her means." She lived her life selflessly for others, always with the intention to leave others better than she met them. She was a proud woman and her family and friends meant everything to her.
Alicia found peace and happiness in giving her free time to others. She volunteered numerous places in all the communities she lived, was an avid member and leader in the school PTA's, booster clubs, food pantries, Cub Scouts, etc. Alicia was THE BEST cheerleader! Whether it was one of her children, nephews, niece or cousins back home...You KNEW she was there and in your corner. She had a passion for food and hospitality. Alicia was an amazing cook, and loved to serve others with her exceptional food. As she would always say, "The most important ingredient is that it was made with LOVE!"
Alicia was a die hard "Cheese Head". There was nothing more important to her on a Sunday than Family, Food, and Green Bay Packers football.
Alicia is survived by her parents, James "Gary" and Wendy Harkness; her children, Jaden and Tru Malcomson; her sister, Jamie Harkness-Townsend; and her niece and nephews, Kohlton Harkness, Kenyion Townsend, Kamdynn Townsend, and Knox Egner.
She was lovingly welcomed into Heaven by her maternal grandparents, John Miller Reva and Wayne "Half" Doty, and her paternal grandparents, Sophia and John "Sonny" Harkness.
A celebration of Alicia's life is being held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at The Club at The Douglas Community Golf Course in Douglas, Wyo.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been set up at Converse County Bank, P.O. Box 689, Douglas, Wyo. 82633.
The Gorman Funeral Homes - Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is assisting with the arrangements.
