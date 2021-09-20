CHERYL L. CASS

MOUNT CARROLL—Cheryl Leone Cass (Woehrle), 75, passed away on Friday, Sept 17, 2021, at home.
Cheryl was born Nov. 8, 1945, in Chicago, to the late Fred and Leone Woehrle.
Cheryl married Richard C. Cass in 1964 and three children were born shortly thereafter. They decided to move the family from Chicago to Carroll County in 1969.
Cheryl spent many years working for the Carroll County Sheriff's Department in multiple roles as she was also a Paralegal. On top of working full-time for the Sheriff's Department, she also spent many years volunteering for the Mount Carroll Ambulance Crew as an EMT, as a Cub Scout leader, and as a City Council member for around eight years.
Cheryl had many dear friends and always enjoyed hosting a fun and festive Christmas Eve party for the past 40 years, complete with "crabby" dip, macho chili, and of course her famous cheeseball.
She loved digging deep into genealogy and her family loved the games she would create. "Cheryl's World" was the all-time family favorite game she created that would make family laugh for hours.
She is survived by her husband; her children, Richard F. Cass, Tracy Cass Carey and Fred B. Cass; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many "bonus" grandchildren and family members, all of whom she loved dearly. She will be deeply missed, but always "in our pockets".
In lieu of flowers or donations, Cheryl would love for you to blast Bob Seger's Old Time Rock & Roll and dance in the kitchen with someone you love.