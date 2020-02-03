LINDA H. COMEAU

FREEPORT—Linda Hergert Comeau, 69, of Freeport, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport.
Linda donated her body to science for research of COPD.
A celebration of life will be held from 12-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Mount Carroll Community Center, 101 N. Main St., Mount Carroll.
Linda was born March 5, 1950, the daughter of Stuart "Red" and Eileen Hergert. She attended and graduated from Savanna schools.
Linda worked at the Savanna Army Depot as an operator. She also worked at Eaton in Savanna and Kelly Tires in Freeport.
She loved anything related to the outdoors, especially camping, fishing and mushroom hunting. She loved Scrabble and Yahtzee and was an excellent quilt maker. She also loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Linda is survived by her two sons, Raymond (Shelley) Comeau of Mount Carroll and Troy (Georgie) Alderman of Camanche, Iowa; one daughter, Kimberly Comeau Stark of Rochester, Minn.; one sister, Kathleen (Dennis) Roe of Lena; her special friend Jim McGee of Freeport; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Mike and James Hergert.