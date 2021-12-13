HANOVER—Raymond Wolter, 55, of Hanover, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Hanover. Visitation will be from 4-8 Friday, Dec. 17, and 10-10:50 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Law-Jones Funeral Home in Hanover. A memorial fund has been established.
Raymond was born Aug. 12, 1966, the youngest of three boys, to parents William and Irene (Mussman) Wolter. He grew up in Hanover and attended Hanover High School. Raymond was the last graduate of Hanover High School, receiving the school’s last diploma in 1985.
After high school Raymond ran Raymond's Grocery Store and Raymond's Pizza Parlor in Hanover, before moving to Florida where he began working for Disney World. It was around this time that Raymond would strike up a relationship with the love of his life, Kristy Schoenhaar. From Florida Raymond wrote Kristy many letters. On a trip back to Hanover Raymond took Kristy on a date, and the rest is history. Raymond proposed to Kristy on a Disney cruise in 1999. The couple would marry the following year. Together, Raymond and Kristy raised one son and celebrated 21 years of marriage.
Raymond had the ability to light up a room. He loved to chat with just about anyone, and always had a witty remark or a wise crack. He was an active member of his community. Raymond was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Friends of Wappello, JDCF, and the Jo Daviess County Radio Patrol. Maybe most notably though, Raymond was Leo the Duck at Mallard Fest for many, many years. Raymond was an avid Cubs and Hawkeyes fan, and attended many games.
At the center of Raymond's life were his family and his faith. Raymond loved being a father and spent many hours bee keeping with his son Riley. Raymond and Riley were big skiers and bonded over the slopes at Chestnut Mountain. Raymond was an active part of his church and a life-long member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Hanover.
Raymond will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Kristy Wolter of Hanover; his son, Riley Wolter of Hanover; his mother, Irene Wolter of Hanover; two brothers, Frank (Denise) Wolter of Hanover, and Robert (Jodi) Wolter of Orlando; a brother-in-law, Jeff (Shellie) Schoenhaar of Hanover; and a sister-in-law, Karen Andersen of Hanover; his parent-in-laws, Carl and Marianne Schoenhaar of Hanover; seven nieces and nephews, Chris (Isabelle) Wolter, Bruce (Beth) Wolter, Kim (Jason) Wolter, Ashley (DJ) Wearmouth, Alexis (Austin) Andersen, Jarrett Schoenhaar, and Keagan Schoenhaar; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and many close family friends.
Raymond was preceded in death by his father, William, Aunt Patricia, Uncle Leo, Aunt Janis, and his sister-in-law, Sara.