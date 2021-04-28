CLINTON, Iowa—Wanda M. Hitchcock, 80, of Clinton, Iowa, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021 at West Wing Place in DeWitt, Iowa.
A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, April 30, at the Pape Funeral Home, Clinton, Iowa. Visitation will be held Friday 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Cremation rites will be accorded following the service. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.
Wanda was born July 26, 1940, in Iowa City, Iowa, the daughter of Fred and Helen (McDowell) Eyerly. She was raised by Jess and Vinnie Waters.
She married James Hitchcock on May 30, 1959, in Sabula, Iowa. She was a homemaker and worked at the Speaker Factory in Sabula.
Wanda is survived by her husband, James Hitchcock of Clinton, Iowa; daughter, Tracy (Scott) Miller of Norwalk, Iowa; son, Jamie (Ann McCarthy Kohl) Hitchcock; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Bill (Carol) Eyerly of Circleville, Ohio; special sister, Diane Eyerly; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Betty, Dorothy, Darlene and Debbie; and two brothers, David and Jimmie.