SAVANNA—Dorothy S. Groezinger, 99, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Temple, Texas.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple and Law-Jones Funeral Home in Savanna are fulfilling her final arrangements. As per her wishes, Dorothy will have a graveside prayer service followed by burial in the family plot next to her husband and son in the Savanna Township Cemetery.
Being a lifelong animal lover, a memorial contribution to a no-kill animal shelter would delight her.
Dorothy was born on July 16, 1920, in Savanna to William E. and Nina Graham Smith.
Dorothy graduated from Savanna High School in 1938, attended Cornell University for two years and later received her degree from Northern Illinois University. She also attended summer schools at Northern Arizona University, Augustana College and the University of Wisconsin.
During World War II, Dorothy worked for three years in the personnel offices of both the Savanna Ordnance Depot and the Navajo Ordnance Depot. Dorothy was honored to be elected to represent the Headquarters Building when the SOD received the coveted "E" award for Excellence and was further honored when a Marine, home on leave, told her that a shout would go up when they saw the SOD logo because they knew there would be no duds in that crate. She also wrote letters home for German and Italian prisoners of war and continued corresponding with their relatives for many years after the war.
Dorothy met a "very handsome" young man who was breaking horses on her Aunt Mille and Uncle Ed Simon's farm where she was staying while teaching all eight grades in a one room country school house after the war. She married Glenn J. Groezinger on June 22, 1946, in Mont Clare, Ill. She taught for 21 years in the grade schools of Carroll County while Glenn worked as a switchman for the Milwaukee Railroad.
They retired to Tampa, Fla., from Savanna in 1980 where their son Glenn lived. In 1996, she and her son moved to Temple, Texas, where her daughter resided.
Dorothy was a member of both the Ladies Trainman Auxiliary and Eastern Star Lodge for over 60 years, a life member of the Illinois Retired Teachers Association and played 15 years with ACBL along with various card clubs. Reading Regency novels or any good book was her favorite pastime.
She is survived by her daughter, Janann; three sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews and their families.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Neda Smith; her husband in 1989; and her son in 2014.