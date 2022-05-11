BELVIDEE—Barbara S. Fetterolf, 80, of Belvidere, formerly of Mount Carroll, died peacefully on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Rockford.
She was born Nov. 7, 1941, in Erie, daughter of John and Anna (Pessman) Strating. She graduated from Erie High School and married her sweetheart, Berkley Fetterolf. Oct. 8, 1960, in Mount Carroll at their Lutheran church.
She worked at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center as a medical receptionist at the Woman's Health Center for many years. She also worked as an office manager for several insurance offices for many years, in addition to her OSF employment.
She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Belvidere, Belvidere Women's Club and the Deborah Circle Group at her church. Barbara loved her family dearly. She took pride in a job well done, a strong faith and a positive attitude. She was kind and empathetic.
Barbara is loved and will be missed by her daughters, Deborah Fetterolf and Tamarah (Richard) Bahling; sister, Evelyn (Dale) Hanson; sister-in-law, Dodie (late Rodney) Fetterolf; and brothers-in-law, Gene Voss, Delbert Nissen and Neil Decker; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Berkley; parents; sisters, Betty Nissan, Beverly Voss, Irma Decker, Ilene (Late Dale) Snyder; and brother in-law, Rodney Fetterolf.
A memorial visitation will be Thursday, May 12, from 10 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 1300 Pearl St, Belvidere, IL 61008. Pastor David Petersen will officiate. In lieu of flowers, silk flowers or plants would be very much appreciated. Memorials in her honor can be given to Zion Lutheran Church. To light a candle or leave a condolence, please go to www.andersonfcs.com.