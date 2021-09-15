SAVANNA—Benjamin H. Ehredt, 57, of Savanna, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at his home.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Law-Jones Funeral Home in Savanna. Visitation will take place from 6-8 p.m. Friday Sept. 24, at Law Jones Funeral Home, as well as one hour prior to Saturday's service. Burial will occur at Savanna Township Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to share in Ben's life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Ben was born Oct. 19, 1963, in Morrison, the son of Charles and Crystal (Dyson) Ehredt. He grew up in Savanna and attended Savanna schools. Ben worked for the family business at his father's salvage yard.
Ben had a love for motorcycles and had a collection consisting of Harley Davidson memorabilia and many bandanas.
He was a man of God who proudly attended Calvary Baptist Church in Savanna and had a deep love for his many nieces and nephews.
Ben will be dearly missed by his mother, Crystal Ehredt of Savanna; brothers, David (Gayle) Ehredt of Argo Fay and Ron (Kathy) Ehredt of Savanna; sister, Cindy (John) Henderson of Savanna; aunt, Eleanor Torke of Savanna; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ben was preceded in death by his father, Charles Ehredt; and brothers, Joe Ehredt and Gary Ehredt.