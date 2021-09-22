THOMSON—Judith I. Armstrong, age 75, of Thomson, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Swedish American hospital in Rockford. Family and friends are invited to share in Judy's life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Judy was born Aug. 13, 1946, in Dixon, the daughter of Leonard and Gladys (Hartman) Lantz. She grew up in Mount Carroll, attending Mount Carroll schools. On June 11, 1963, Judy married John Armstrong at the Mount Carroll United Methodist Church.
Judy worked for a time at Atwood’s, then 24 years for General Electric. After retirement from GE, Judy kept busy with many odd jobs.
In her free time she enjoyed bird watching and just about anything that involved animals. She had a true appreciation for the great outdoors. She and John spent many nights camping, especially in the Lyndon area. Judy was a member of Moose Lodge #1095 and participated in local bowling leagues. And of course, she loved Elvis! Her trip to Graceland will always be a highlight for her and her family.
Judy will be dearly missed by her husband, John; three sons, Mike Armstrong, of Mount Carroll, Daniel Armstrong, of Clinton, Iowa, and Ken (Stephanie) Armstrong, of Milledgeville; daughter, Deb Armstrong of Mount Carroll; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Lucille Lantz, of Chadwick. and Shirley Armstrong of Riverview.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Gladys, and a brother, Gerald Lantz.