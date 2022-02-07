CHADWICK—Judith A. Rahn, 83, of Chadwick, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Rock River Hospice Home, Sterling.
Judy was born Nov. 11, 1938, to Lester and Lucille (Koertner) Kloepping. She grew up on the family farm in rural Pearl City. Judy attended Northern Illinois University where she received her teaching certificate and met her best friend for life, Mary Ellen. She taught in Shannon and then became a substitute teacher for decades after starting a family. When she married Elmer, all her students that year attended her wedding. She used to brag that she had taught everything, even boys P.E.
Elmer and Judy married on Jan. 24, 1959, in Chadwick at Hope United Methodist Church. They celebrated 53 years of marriage before Elmer's passing in 2012. Judy was a devoted, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed watching basketball, especially when her grandsons played and Rachel cheered. She attended all events that her grandchildren were in, taking great pride in their many accomplishments.
She loved to cook and make family members their favorites. Everything was homemade with love. She gardened and canned for decades, always making her favorite pickle beets. She made Barbie clothes for her daughter and granddaughter, taking pride in her unique creations.
Judy was a member of the Carroll County Chadwick Lamplighters Extension HCE unit for over 50 years. She served as county HCE secretary/treasurer for over 40 years. She worked tirelessly beside her husband and in 1972, Judy and Elmer proudly received the State Outstanding Young Farmer Award. She was a member of the Chadwick Women's Club, Carroll County 4 C's, Carroll County Livestock Feeders Women's group, and worked as a voting judge for several years.
Her favorite activity was morning coffee group with her friends. The group started in Chadwick and then moved to Lanark when it closed. These ladies were some of her most treasured friends. She liked being social and even though she had a dry sense of humor, was quite funny.
Judy enjoyed taking her JD Gator for rides, using it to clean up roadways, pick up the yard, deliver lunch to the fields and even go to church or coffee with it when Elmer took her car. When they were able, Elmer and Judy liked to travel, especially going out west and up into Canada. When the children were younger many trips were taken by RV. She enjoyed clipping articles and pictures from magazines of things she thought someone needed to read or would enjoy and send it to them. It was a family joke that she highlighted and emphasized where you were in the picture and what she wanted you to read. She has files full of puzzles, poems and game ideas for "just in case you need one."
Judy will be dearly missed by her two children, Leanne Rahn of Lanark and Elmer (Annette) Rahn of Mount Carroll; five grandchildren, Justin (Ellen) Rahn of Mount Carroll, Correy (Kellie) Rahn of Chadwick, Darrin (Romelle Morris) Rahn of New York City, Rachel (Timothy) Keil of Milton, Wis., and Mitchel (Samantha) Rahn of Mount Carroll; six great-grandchildren, Austin, Emilie, Adalynn, Anthony Rahn, and Wyatt and Olivia Keil; and two brothers, David Kloepping of Monroe, Wis., and Charles Kloepping of Freeport.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Rahn Sr.; and her parents, Lester and Lucille Kloepping.