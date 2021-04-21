Thomas Hochbaum, 73, of Savanna, passed away Monday, April 12, at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport.
A funeral service was held Friday, April 16, at the Law Jones Funeral Home in Savanna.
Tom was born March 17, 1948, son of Francis and Betty (Matskows) Hochbaum. He attended Crestwood High School in Dearborn, Mich., where he was a track star. Tom graduated from Crestwood with the class of 1966.
After finishing school Tom joined the United States Army. After a few years of serving his country, he found himself working in Savanna for the Army Depot. It’s here in Savanna where Tom met the love of his life, Roberta "Bobbi" Tipp. The couple hit it off and on March 16, 1968, they married. Together, they had three children, and celebrated 53 years of marriage.
Tom loved the outdoors. He was a member of the Mississippi Flyaway Club and an avid fisherman and hunter. As his two sons were growing he would take them out in the early morning to sit in a deer stand and learn patience. He also loved to camp. Tom and his family would spend many summer days and nights in their camper at the old Savanna Army Depot.
Tom will be dearly missed by his wife, Bobbi; two sons, Tom Jr. of Morrison and Robert (Melissa) Hochbaum of Bartelso, Ill.; three grandchildren, Hunter, Avery and Finley; one brother, Gary (Sue) Hochbaum; and two nieces, Wendy and Leah.
Tom was preceded in death by his daughter, Holly Ann Hochbaum, and his parents, Francis and Betty.