MOUNT CARROLL—Though we lost her too soon, Debbie fit more than enough love and caring into her 51 years, to fill a lifetime.
Debbie A. Brashaw, 51, of Mount Carroll, passed away Sunday night, Feb. 9, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her loving family. It was that loving family that stood by her side through her last few years...years marred by struggle, as she fought against cancer. These were tough times for Debbie, but she endured with a smile on her face and love in her heart, so that she could be there for her husband, Ron, and two kids, Ryan and Breanna, for as long as possible.
A lifelong member of the community, Debbie was born in Savanna, on May 21, 1968, the daughter of Dick and Joyce I. (Horton) Morhardt. She attended Mount Carroll schools, graduating with the Class of 1987.
She worked in a factory for a few years, then met Ron Brashaw. The two were married at the Church of God in Mount Carroll on Aug. 26, 1995. With the birth of their children, Debbie transitioned into a homemaker until the kids grew into their teenage years, when she returned to factory work, most recently with Elkay.
She lived a full life and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Even in her darkest times, it was her love for others that pushed her to keep going. And if you knew Debbie, that comes as no surprise. Debbie was a kind soul who cared deeply, not only for her family and friends, but for her animals too.
Debbie's love for animals started in her childhood, when she had just about every pet one can think of. She didn't limit herself to only domesticated animals, either. If it roamed the land or sky near her home, she'd take on a caring role for it! She claimed "pets" from crows, to foxes and coyotes, to squirrels.
This carried into her adult life, where her love of horseback riding, bird watching, and her dogs and cats, occupied much of her free time. She developed a special affinity for wolves and frogs. There was nothing she wouldn't do for animals (except snakes and spiders!), even going so far as to nurse injured wild animals back to health. She always wanted to be a veterinarian, but life got in the way. However, it's clear to all of us that, veterinarian or not, she did a tremendous amount for our furry friends.
A lover of the outdoors, Debbie took great pride in her garden, pool, and yard. She and Ron spent countless hours adding to their home with outdoor patios, garden fixtures, and décor. Her crafting also added a special touch, and her family will always treasure her creations. Though her energy levels dipped towards the end, she found solace in watching and listening to the birds.
She will be dearly missed by her husband, Ron Brashaw; son, Ryan Brashaw, of Savanna; daughter, Breanna Brashaw, of Thomson; granddaughter, Hayden Brashaw; mother and father in-law, Ron and Shirley Brashaw of Mount Carroll; nephew Jimmy (Shawna) Brashaw, of Rockford; and her three dogs, Aashka, Aachanna, Sophie, and cat, Mosey, and "grand-dogs," Cowboy and Thora.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, Dick and Joyce I. Morhardt; and and her half-brothers, Skip Bryson, Robert Bryson, and James Bryson.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Law-Jones Funeral Home in Savanna.