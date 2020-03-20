NORTH FREEDOM, Wis.—Reta N. Green, 59, of North Freedom, Wis., formerly of Mount Carroll, peacefully passed on Monday, March 9, 2020, in her home, surrounded by family and close friends.
She was born on Sept. 16, 1960, in Savanna, the daughter of Robert and Frances (Buckwalter) Neuschwanger. Reta married Jerry Green on July 27, 1991. They settled on Happy Hill Road, North Freedom, Wis., where they lived with their son, James, and their family dogs over the years.
Reta attended college in North Dakota, Missoula, Mont., DeKalb, Ill., and Madison, Wis., pursuing teaching and journalism. Reta worked in physical therapy offices in Sauk City, Wis., and Lodi, Wis.
Her most recent job was dear to her as she took care of lots of dogs at Pet Retreat on County Highway P. She and Jerry enjoyed traveling and vacationed in many beautiful places. Reta was truly a mother to all and her soul cast so much light onto the souls around her.
Reta will be dearly missed by her husband, Jerry, and their son, James, of North Freedom, Wis.; sister, Jennifer Neuschwanger (Jack Thulen), of Thomson; sisters-in-law, Alice (“Mike”) Neuschwanger of Mount Carroll and Carol (Del) Cross, of Appleton, Wis.; brothers-in-law, Kenny (Shirley) Green of Forreston, Denny (Mary) Green of Mount Carroll, and Dave Kaiser, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis.; and all her special nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Reta was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Frances; her brother, Larry Neuschwanger; and sister-in-law, Connie Kaiser.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Reta would have appreciated donations to The American Cancer Society, Gilda's Club and Pet Retreat in Wisconsin Dells.
The Hoof Funeral Home in Reedsburg, Wis., is serving the family.