EUGENIE HARRIS

DUNEDIN, New Zealand—Eugenie Louise Frank Harris passed peacefully at home in Dunedin, New Zealand, on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at 5:48 a.m. New Zealand time.
Born April 11, 1941, to William Heustis and Betty (Sprecher) Frank of Lanark, she attended the University of Illinois where she met her husband, John Henry Harris. The couple lived in Lawrence, Kan., where John taught at the university and Jean pursued her degree in chemistry.
From there they moved to Hoboken, N.J., and eventually to Dunedin, New Zealand, where she got her PhD in chemistry.
After a distinguished career in the Chemistry Department at Otago University where she did research in hypertension, she retired to spend more time with her family.
She is survived by her sister, Dana (Herb) Tautz of Mount Carroll; brother, William (Kristin) Frank of Roscoe; son, Jason Frank Harris; daughter, Elizabeth (Michael) Eccles; granddaughters, Zoe and Rachel Eccles; and grandson, Dannin Eccles, all of New Zealand.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
A memorial will be held for Jean in October in Lanark.