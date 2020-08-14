SHIRLEY A. LOCKWOOD

SAVANNA—Shirley Ann Lockwood's big heart gave out at age 83 in her Savanna home on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.
She was born Sept. 30, 1936, in Albia, Iowa, to Earl Thomas and Mary Ellen (Brackett) Gay-Kutch.
For someone forced to drop out of school at 15, her resume is impressive:
Clerk at Montgomery Ward's, purchaser for Peterson Von Mauer, owner of The Rusty Nail, owner of a laundromat, Realtor, owner of Plumb's Design Shop in Davenport, Iowa, and Bettendorf, Iowa, owner of Paradise Harbor Marina and Restaurant, caregiver of many family members, personal aid for the owner of Little Amerricka, cook on barges going up and down the Mississippi, and owner of Sweet Life Bakery and Café.
These illustrate the range of her skills and are a testament to her taste for adventure. She received a top-notch education from the school of life, and her zest for life has left her family with no shortage of stories to tell. Her real-life stories are the stuff tall tales are made of.
Her witticisms and fun-loving attitude will long be missed, but her colorful personality and creative expression are woven through the fabric of her family. Her compassion and care extended beyond her 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren to strangers, plants and animals alike. Helping was more reflex than choice.
She was married to Jerry Stout and later Gary Lockwood. She served and worshipped at Bethel CRC in Fulton.
She was preceded in death by Diana (Stout) Fordham and Jerry Stout and is survived by Steve Fordham, Bruce and Janna Stout, Merrill and Julie Stout, Steven and Maria Stout, and James and Cheryl Stout.
Shirley requested a private celebration of life with family and friends. In keeping with covid safety, we will be limiting to immediate family but will post a link on this site so you can connect from the safety of your home.
Online condolences and memories will be welcomed at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.